International String Trio at SOTH in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and is proud to have the talented International String Trio return to the stage on Aug. 20 in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m. Admission is still minimal, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m., and admission is paid at the door. For more information, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.

The International String Trio (IST) is the most requested group of the Sundays On The Hill concert series, and is composed of Slava Tolstoy (guitar and musical director), Max Ridley (acoustic bass), and Rob Flax (violin). This exceptionally talented group prides itself on its stylistic diversity, delivering Gypsy jazz, Appalachian folk, acoustic world music (Irish, Klezmer, Russian, Italian, French, Bluegrass, etc.), virtuosic classical arrangements, and popular songs from movie sound tracks. For more information on IST, visit www.internationalstringtrio.com.