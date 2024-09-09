Indie filmmaker showcase at BFOH

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A story of obsession with singer-songwriter Ani DeFranco, and a dark comedy about bungling criminals will be the first two indie films to screen as part of the Bellows Falls Films Independent Filmmaker Showcase at the Bellows Falls Opera House (BFOH) in September and October.

The Bellows Falls Opera House is a municipally-owned film and live event venue located in the heart of Bellows Falls. In an effort to provide accessible opportunities for independent filmmakers to screen their films in a fully operational theater, the Bellows Falls Opera House has created BFFilms, in special arrangement with Rockingham Entertainment Development (RED). BFFilms seeks to offer a variety of films to the public by inviting independent filmmakers from throughout New England to present commercially viable projects without the burden of excessive upfront costs. Ticket sales will be handled through the Bellows Falls Opera House website, www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.

“Dear Ani” (www.dearani.com) kicks off the series on Saturday, Sept. 21, and will be presented by New Hampshire filmmaker Keith Wasserman (www.keith-wasserman.com). Described as an odyssey of music, art, and mania, the film is about an aspiring songwriter who, more than 20 years ago, began a creatively obsessive correspondence with music icon Ani DiFranco, believing her reply letters were encoded in the lyrics of her songs. Three additional shorts will be shown, and Wasserman will be available for a Q&A and merchandise sales following the film. Reserve tickets online at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events.

“Dead English” (www.vimeo.com/891311592?share=copy) will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 8, with actor, filmmaker, and musician, Matt Munroe (www.mattmunroe.com). The dark comedy explores what happens after a bungled heist goes wrong, and two friends are forced to deal with the body of the individual they burgled. A Brothers Munroe Production, Munroe is a Vermont native who spent 20 years in Los Angeles, and has returned home to live in southern Vermont. He was cast in the film “Independence Day: Resurgence.” Munroe will be available for a Q&A after the film. Reserve tickets online at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/whats-playing-2.

Additional films are booking throughout the end of the year, and will be announced soon. Dates in 2025 are being reserved now. For more information, or to explore booking your independent film, contact Susan MacNeil at susan@svidol.com.