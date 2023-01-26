In The Rough at the Old Parish Church

ANDOVER, Vt. – Old Parish Church and Little Yellow House Studio presents “An Evening with In The Rough,” a concert featuring the vocal trio In The Rough (Lisa Brigantino, Lori Brigantino, and Andover, Vt. resident Susan Haefner) on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt. The concert will include traditional and contemporary folk songs and old-time tunes, as well as original songs and even a sing-along.

In The Rough have been singing together since their days as students at the State University of New York College at Fredonia. They’ve performed over the years at a variety of venues including clubs, coffeehouses, and house concerts. The trio have also appeared on all three of Lisa Brigantino’s commercially released original music albums.

“We are looking forward to providing a fun, joyful, and thought-provoking evening of music at the Old Parish Church,” says Susan Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “After several years of only being able to make music virtually, Lisa, Lori, and I are excited to perform together in front of a live audience in such a warm and inviting space.”

“An Evening with In The Rough” on Saturday, Feb. 18 starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. There is a suggested donation at the door. The Old Parish Church is located at 100 Main Street in Weston, VT 05161. For more information, please visit www.littleyellowhousestudio.com.