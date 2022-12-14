In Awe Coexistence and Mindfulness of LIFE: Three artist show opens

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the “LIFE: Judy Hawkins, Carol Keiser, MC Noyes” exhibit, a collection of artworks displaying awe, coexistence, and mindfulness of life, on view Dec. 16 through Feb. 11. Join the Gallery on 3rd Friday Gallery Night in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 16 and Jan. 21 to celebrate and meet the artists. All Gallery events are free and open to the public.

Judy Hawkins, based in Westminster, Vt. paints using layers and glazes of brilliant and high contrast color which is built up, removed, and reapplied, to make landscapes which share the artist’s awe for life. Hawkins paints with the intention of learning something new from each experience during the process, paying attention to paint drips and accidental color combinations. This practice of change is approached by Hawkins as an opportunity to learn and refresh life each time she works. “Over the last few years, I have thought about how important it is for me to continually learn something new whenever I put brush and color on canvas; each new experience brings a new perspective and vocabulary to my work, not unlike life. I am in awe of nature. It never ceases to amaze and inspire me.” -Judy Hawkins.

Carol Keiser, based in Putney, Vt. paints using vivid colors and large shapes to show pleasure and delight in subjects like women at leisure, floral still lifes, interiors, and landscapes. Keiser’s new series is of life in Zambia, Africa: buffalo, elephants, giraffes, lions, leopards, and zebras, experienced by the artist in the plains and on the Zambezi river. This series stands out from Keiser’s typical work with a color palette more representative of the animals and their surroundings, used by the artist to approach the subjects with awe and respect. “To watch the herds of buffalo, or elephants or giraffes or zebras move slowly across the plains, grazing, playing, protecting the young, was like watching a great dance of harmony and synchrony, of acknowledging that there is space for all of us in this universe, that coexistence is possible and real.” -Carol Keiser.

MC Noyes, based in Bellows Falls, Vt. paints with broad gestures and thick layers of paint to represent the movement, pattern, and light of the landscape. Noyes applies layers of paint while still wet, mixing colors on the canvas, painting over the same brushstrokes to preserve the gestures. The artist’s new series, Water Way, is created from observing the movements and patterns of water, and the use of this imagery as a meditation tool in his daily life. “The concept of my Water Way series is using bubbles on the surface of flowing water as a visualization to detach the mind from intrusive thoughts and bring it back to the present. This series of paintings is a representation of this imagery. The fast current is moving away from the viewer’s perspective, up the tall vertical canvases to an unseen horizon.” -MC Noyes.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street in the Historic Downtown Village of Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the LIFE: Judy Hawkins, Carol Keiser, MC Noyes show, or Canal Street Art Gallery go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com online, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.