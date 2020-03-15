Impressionist flowers in pastel at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Create your impressionist floral masterpiece with Robert Carsten Saturday, March 21 at Gallery at the VAULT in Springfield from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be inspired by the colors, forms, and the beauty of a bouquet of flowers as demonstrated by Robert. You will work from your photos or those provided. Robert is an exceptionally fine artist and teacher. He will provide hands-on assistance as you paint. The day will end with a critique.

All levels welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration. If there are more than six students, the workshop will be held at the Art Gym in Springfield.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.