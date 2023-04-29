“Ice Out” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present “Ice Out,” a show of new works by Dan O’Donnell, on display April 26 – June 7. There will be a reception on Friday, May 5 from 5-6:30 p.m.

“Ice Out” takes us from winter into spring with Dan’s incredible use of simple shapes and objects, which create an unexpected richness of design, color, and form that is appealing and provocative.

Dan was educated in fine art, graphic design, and printmaking at the Art Institute of Boston, Mass., and the Massachusetts Collage of Art. Owner of O’Donnell Designs in Springfield, he has been the recipient of numerous awards from the Vermont Advertising Club for commercial design. He has been with VAULT from its inception, as an artist and volunteer.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.