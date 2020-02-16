Howard Coffin discusses “Vermont’s Year With No Summer – 1816”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Howard Coffin will present the next OLLI program, “Vermont’s Year With No Summer – 1816” Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Pleasant Street in Springfield, Vt.

Author and historian Howard Coffin will share his research into Vermont and New Hampshire journals and anecdotes of the year known as “1800 and froze to death” when much of the Northern Hemisphere struggled against the cold as a volcanic eruption in the Pacific darkened the world. Not knowing the cause, fears of the vengeance of a higher power were rampant. Religion had a revival and many new churches were built at that time.

Coffin is a seventh generation Vermonter who grew up in Woodstock and is well-known for his books and presentations on the Civil War history. For the past several years, he’s been researching the curious events of 1816 in Vermont and throughout New England. In the process, he’s uncovered bizarre historical gems that he has compiled into what he says is the most popular lecture of his 25-year speaking career.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, affiliated with the University of Vermont, is a local membership program geared towards seniors 50 years and older who want to engage in meaningful learning “just for the fun of it!” People of all ages are welcome to attend. Non-members are welcome to attend individual lectures for a single program fee. The complete Springfield and statewide program list is available at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli. For weather-related changes to the schedule, check the website, SAPA TV at 802-885-6248, or call 802-885-3094.