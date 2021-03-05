LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The purpose of the letters to the editor page in newspapers is to give everyday people an opportunity to publish their views, comment on a recent article, respond to issues of the day, and possibly influence people to consider a topic in a new way. These reasons make writing a letter to the editor one of the easiest ways to get your message across to thousands of readers. But getting it published? That’s a more difficult accomplishment.

Roger Hirschberg, a Vermont dentist with a passion for politics, has managed to get 40 letters to the editor published in a short 3.5 years in esteemed newspapers as The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe, and the Los Angeles Times. He recently published a uniquely formatted compilation of these letters, along with accompanying narrative titled, “Speaking Out in the Time of Trump – One Citizen Finds His Voice in Letters to the Editor.”

Neighborhood Connections will host a Zoom presentation on “How to Write an Effective Letter to the Editor” Thursday, March 18 at 3 p.m. If you would like to register, call 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is a nonprofit social services agency serving the nine mountain towns of south-central Vermont.