“How to Photograph Wildlife” talk in Proctorsville

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m., noted wildlife photographer and Proctorsville resident Tim O’Donoghue will present a slideshow and talk entitled “How to Photograph Wildlife” illustrated with his wildlife photos. The presentation will take place at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street in Proctorsville.

Tim is an accomplished photographer, especially concentrating on all kinds of wildlife. He has been an avid outdoorsman since his youth, always curious about plants, animals, and why they lived in particular places. That led to a degree in Wildlife Management from UConn and a career with the State Parks Division in Connecticut. After retirement he has pursued his passion as a wildlife photographer.

Tim will discuss his bird and other wildlife photos and discuss techniques and equipment used, with an emphasis on wildlife biology and specific skills needed to photograph wildlife. The presentation is recommended for ages 12 and up. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be held on Feb. 10.

This is the latest in the Walk and Talk series. A committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, the CCCA is an umbrella organization supporting the work of different committees in our community. The series is designed to present topics of general ecological interest to the public in the Cavendish area. Anyone can attend, space permitting, and the presentation is free. For more information, please contact Robin Timko at 802-259-2327, or at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.