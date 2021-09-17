Hooper Institute announces Fall Festival

WALPOLE, N.H. – Join Hooper Institute Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for their first-ever Fall Festival.

There will be fun crafts, lawn games, Firehouse lunch, cow plop bingo, farm animal corral. Visitors can make a scarecrow, press cider, and eat popcorn, and there will be exceptional raffle prizes and homemade sweets.

This day is sponsored in part by the Women of Walpole and Friends of Hooper. All proceeds support the Hooper Institute’s educational programs. Donations welcome. Join us at the Hooper Institute, 165 Prospect Hill Rd. in Walpole, N.H. for this fun event!

For more information, contact Helen Dalbeck at hooperinstitute@myfairpoint.net or call 603-756-4382.