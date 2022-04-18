“Hometown,” by Nina King

I remember whispers of parties back home

And all the girls I wanted to be like

Resentful and bitter ‘cause I didn’t get an invite

No, I’ve never been to a party in my hometown

You either want to fit in, or can’t wait to get out

But these days I look back and smile instead

And wonder if they think about me now and then

And when I leave

It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last

And everyone says the years go fast

Running far sure is harder than I thought

When every road leads back to southern Vermont

And though I’m not the same girl as when I first flew out,

Things never do change in this two-street town

To go from

Far away places to familiar dirt roads

I’m lucky to be one of the few who know

Mud season and fires shining through summer nights

Streets flying flags of purple and white

And while my soul tends to go wherever it’s called,

I know it always has a place there in Bellows Falls

Sincerely,

Nina King

Bellows Falls, Vt.