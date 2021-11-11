Holiday bazaars, markets, and more

NOV. 13 –

ALSTEAD, N.H. – The holiday bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Third Congregational Church on River Street in Alstead, N.H. Come for Christmas tree ornaments, wood crafts, handmade quilts, photography, maple products, Pampered Chef, stained glass, pottery, baked goods, jewelry, and more. Donuts and beverages will be sold in the morning, and soup and sandwiches will be sold at 12 p.m. Prizes will be raffled off by the Guild at about 1:30 p.m. Don’t forget Granny’s Table on which there is always an interesting variety of items. For more information, contact Cindy Heath at 603-835-6366.

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Women’s Fellowship of the United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School St., will host its Holli-Yay Bazaar, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featured will be a food and bake sale, a grab-and-go lunch with a choice of soups, finger sandwiches, and dessert, a raffle of great prizes, indoor tag sale, and costume jewelry. Proceeds are earmarked to benefit the church and other outreach services of the Fellowship. Fellowship Hall is accessible to all. Enter at the back of the building. Please wear masks.

NOV. 20 –

MARLOW, N.H. – Join us Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Christmas on the Pond, a holiday craftsman fair. There will be a large variety of quality crafters selling handmade items such as baskets, signage, soaps, jewelry, holiday greenery, yard reindeer, jellies, and unique gifts. A luncheon of homemade soups, bread, and holiday desserts will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live holiday music and a silent auction in the church. Covid protocols will be in place, masks are recommended. Follow us on Facebook at “Christmas on the Pond” or call 603-446-4383 for more information.

READING, Vt. – The fifth annual Reading Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reading Town Hall. Handsomely crafted handmade goods will be on display for your shopping pleasure. Browse stitchery, cards, magical gnomes, pottery, jewelry, glassworks, upcycled furnishings and home decor, wooden bowls, goat milk products and raw honey, so much more. Sponsored by the Reading Historical Society. Like us on Facebook @rhs.vt. Masks and social distancing recommended.

NOV. 24 –

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club will hold their annual Thanksgiving pie sale fundraiser, Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Simone’s Styling Salon, 41 Square, in Bellows Falls. Please pre-order your choice of pies by Saturday, Nov. 20, or stop in Nov. 24 and see what they have. Call Simone at 802-463-3573 or 802-463-3992, and leave a message if no answer.

NOV. 26-27 –

DEC. 2-4 –

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Garden Club is holding a Garden Club Christmas Shop at 39 Main Street in Springfield, Vt., from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fresh green plain or trimmed wreaths, several sizes of boxwood trees, fresh centerpieces, and more while supplies last. On Friday, Dec. 3, the Christmas Shop will stay open until 6 p.m. for the Springfield on the Move holiday children’s program. Raffle tickets for the Money Tree will be available at the shop. The drawing will take place Friday.