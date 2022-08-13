Hitchcock movie at FOLA’s annual Silent Movie Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest silent movie thriller, “The Lodger,” will be the feature silent movie at Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium’s (FOLA) annual Silent Movie Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Ludlow Town Hall’s Heald Auditorium.

“The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog,” is a 1927 British silent thriller film directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Marie Ault, Arthur Chesney, June Tripp, Malcolm Keen, and Ivor Novello. The film is based on the novel “The Lodger” by Marie Belloc Lowndes and the play “Who Is He?” co-written by Belloc Lowndes. Its plot concerns the hunt for a Jack the Ripper-like serial killer in London.

Hitchcock’s finest silent thriller, the film established him as a name director. Upon its release, the trade journal Bioscope wrote, “It is possible that this film is the finest British production ever made.” It also saw Hitchcock make his first cameo appearances in a film.

Jeff Rapsis will return to Ludlow to provide his original musical background support for the movie.

The movie is open to everyone and is free; donations are appreciated. Information is available at 802-855-8883.