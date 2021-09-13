Hiroya Tsukamoto to perform in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Innovative guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto will bring his fusion of folk, jazz, and world music back to Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., in Bellows Falls, Sept. 26 for a special matinee performance.

Tsukamoto leads concerts internationally, including multiple appearances at the Blue Note in New York City and on Japanese National Television. In 2018, he won second place in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

Eclectic and immersive, Tsukamoto takes audiences on an earthy, organic odyssey with breathtaking instrumental abilities and his engaging personality. In addition to original compositions, his repertoire travels the world of traditional music.

Born and raised in Japan, Tsukamoto was awarded a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. In Boston, he formed the group Interoceanico with musicians from different continents, including Latin Grammy-winning Marta Gomez; that ensemble released three acclaimed records. Hiroya has also released four highly regarded solo albums.

In a news feature after his first appearance, Tsukamoto said, “I played at Stage 33 Live for the first time last December… out of 100 shows I did last year, that show made my year.”

This is a special 2 p.m. matinee; there will be no opening act, so plan a timely arrival. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. Masks and social distancing required; and Covid-19 protocol may change without notice.

Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; snacks by donation. Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in an intimate, casual setting. Tickets, more information about this and other upcoming events, and about the nonprofit all-volunteer project, online at www.stage33live.com.