High Flying Circus Tour Comes to Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) presents “INTERTWINE,” in which nine stories of growth and discovery are told through acrobatics and circus magic in a bold and original new work. This is America’s next generation of circus artists, before they embark on international careers. Area audiences have the unique opportunity to see these talented performers at a matinee showing on Sunday, May 7, at the Claremont Opera House.

NECCA, based in Brattleboro, Vt., is the only full-time, educational circus program in the United States dedicated to launching emerging professionals, with an eye to invigorating the future of circus in America. For this production, NECCA has teamed with Mark Lonergan, Canadian-born Founding Artistic Director of Parallel Exit and Creative Director for Circus Smirkus. Lonergan now directs the “INTERTWINE” show that will tour through New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Lonergan was selected after interviews of several international applicants for his extensive resume, including productions for The Big Apple Circus, Opera North, Disney Cruise Lines, and TheatreWorksUSA. He was also the creative director for the Circus Smirkus Big Top Tour for five seasons. His expertise adds a strong awareness of the intersection of emerging artists while holding them to professional standards, resulting in a show that is entertaining, high-flying, safe, and overall a learning experience.

The show is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, and New England Foundation for the Arts, as well as sponsor businesses including Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Holiday Inn Express, BackRoads Granola, Oak Meadow, Berkeley & Veller, and Bill Sapsis.

Performances are for all ages, and guests may purchase tickets in advance online at www.cohnh.org. Tickets can also be purchased from the box office one hour before the performance, at a slightly higer cost.

Claremont Opera House, Inc. (COH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Claremont, N.H., with a vision to have an inspired, engaged community in love with the arts and mission to build community through diverse arts experiences. The historic COH venue was the entertainment center for the area throughout the early 1900s, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Guests today are invited to enjoy regional and national performances, including musical talent, professional dance and theater companies, community programs, youth dance and gymnastics recitals, New Hampshire Humanities cultural exhibits and events, movies, and more.