Heritage Cares launches outdoor music series

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, June 26, from 12-3 p.m., Heritage Deli & Bakery in collaboration with the Chester-Andover Family Center, will kick off “Heritage Cares” outdoor music series featuring Lucky Soul, a high energy, seven-piece horn band playing classical soul, funk, and R&B music.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Heritage Deli and Bakery at 642 Route 103 across from the American Legion in Chester, Vt.

The Chester-Andover Family Center and Heritage Deli are planning a fun afternoon with something for everyone. For the children, there will be lawn games and Barnyard Snuggles where they can “hug and feed” a baby goat. A “Paint a Bowl” tent will provide a fun crafts experience to help the CAFC get ready for the third annual Empty Bowl Dinner to be held in October.

And what would a fundraiser be without the famous CAFC silent auction and 50/50 raffle? You will not be disappointed.

Admission to the event is free and all activities are by donation.

Heritage Cares is the vision of Michelle Wilcox, proprietor of Heritage Deli & Bakery, and was created to raise social awareness and shine light on issues surrounding human rights through community, animals, music, food, and fun!

“I call it Music with a Mission,” exclaimed Wilcox. “We want to mix it up with fundraisers, family-friendly activities, and a beautiful day filled with music and laughter.”

The Chester-Andover Family Center would like to thank the Heritage Deli & Bakery for giving the CAFC a platform at this event. “We are excited and honored to collaborate with Heritage Deli to kick off this music series,” said Nena Nanfeldt, CAFC board member. The mission of the CAFC is to “make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.”

For more information about the services provided by the CAFC or for volunteering inquiries, please call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 or visit their website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org.

Food, wine, and beer will be available for sale, and picnic tables with umbrellas will be set up on the lawn for you to enjoy great food and live music by Lucky Soul. If you prefer your own blanket and chairs, please bring them along.

Heritage Deli & Bakery is located at 642 Route 103 across from the Chester American Legion in Chester, Vt. For more information, call 802-875-3550.