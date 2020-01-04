Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio show at Stage 33 Live in November got snowed out, but they’re coming back around Sunday, Jan. 19. Their three-part vocals and multi-instrumental chops keep landing them on the folk radio charts, and they’ll be at Stage 33 Live in a special 2 p.m. matinee.

They burst onto the national folk scene with their 2015 EP, “Still She Will Fly,” and the title track was that year’s #2 single on folk radio. Their 2017 CD, “Singin’,” debuted at #1 and was the #11 folk charting album of the year. Heather’s new solo album, “Lines and Spaces,” came out last month and was her 12th CD release.

The trio features original songs that span from the streets of New Orleans to the valleys of Appalachia; heartfelt music with stirring three-part vocals and earthy charm. They bring their “traveling music store” of instruments to Stage 33 Live. Local up-and-comer Emily Lyons will open with Josh Maiocco.

Door opens at 1 p.m. One hundred percent of tickets sales support the musicians. Seating is limited – advance tickets will have chairs reserved until 40 tickets are sold. If any chairs behind the reserved rows are available on show day, those will be available first-come first-served. Attendees are allowed to bring their own portable seating to set up behind the house chairs, or to use in place of their reserved chair.

Advance tickets are available online at www.stage33live.com. Tickets sold for the snowed-out November show will be honored.