Hearts of Love in Ludlow February 19, 2023 LUDLOW, Vt. – Once again members of the United Church of Ludlow have placed “Hearts of Love” in various places around town, including in front of the United Church and the town gazebo. When one member of the church was asked “why?” The response was, “The United Church of Ludlow is simply expressing love to all members of the community.” Everyone is encouraged to “pass it on.” Pictured above are some members of the church sending forth smiles under a heart-decorated tree. Feel free to check out the colorful trees at 48 Pleasant Street. Photo provided.