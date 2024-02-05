“Heartless” at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Fall in love with “Heartless: New England’s tribute to Ann Wilson of Heart,” at the Claremont Opera House on Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The band returns to Claremont by popular demand, to pay tribute to the glory days of rock and roll.

The Keep Love Alive Tour invites audiences to reminisce with hit songs like “Alone,” “What About Love,” “Straight On,” “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” and “Crazy on You,” and Led Zeppelin covers like “Whole Lotta Love,” “Stairway to Heaven,” and “Kashmir.” Heartless showcases talented musicianship true to the live delivery of all Heart and Zeppelin songs. Experience it all live, and join us for an unforgettable homage to musical performance, costumes, and character at the Claremont Opera House.