HCRS Spring Art Show opens in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, kicked off its annual spring art show with an inspiring and well-attended opening reception at 118 Elliot Gallery in Brattleboro, on Friday, April 4. The event, which celebrates the artistic talents of HCRS clients and staff, brought together a diverse audience of artists, supporters, and community members for an evening of creativity, music, and connection.

Guests enjoyed a stunning collection of artwork, including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, and photography, all reflecting the unique perspectives and talents of the HCRS community. The reception also featured live music and refreshments, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that encouraged meaningful conversations between attendees and the featured artists.

“The energy in the gallery was incredible,” said Jonathan Mattoon, HCRS case manager and one of the event organizers. “This show is about more than just art – it’s about expression, healing, and bringing people together. Seeing the community engage with the work in such a powerful way was truly inspiring.”

Nickie Godin, HCRS case manager and co-organizer of the event, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of artistic expression in mental health and wellbeing. “Art has a unique ability to connect people, spark conversations, and provide a therapeutic outlet,” Godin said. “It was wonderful to see so many community members come out to support the artists and view the art.”

For those who missed the opening reception, the exhibit will remain open to the public throughout April, during the following gallery hours: Friday, April 25, from 4-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 19 and April 26, from 11-3 p.m.; Sunday, April 27, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Admission is free, and all community members are encouraged to visit and experience the incredible work on display. HCRS extends its heartfelt appreciation to the 118 Elliot Gallery for its generous support in providing a space for this important showcase.

For more information about HCRS’ Spring Art Show, please visit www.hcrs.org/annual-spring-art-show-2025, or contact event organizers Nickie Godin at ngodin@hcrs.org or 802-886-4567 ext. 2203, and Jonathan Mattoon at jmattoon@hcrs.org or 802-886-4567 ext. 2281.

For details about the gallery, visit www.118elliot.com.