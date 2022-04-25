HCRS hosts film screening of “The Upstanders”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. –Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental-health agency, announced that they will be hosting a special online screening of the documentary “The Upstanders.” The free showing of the 56-minute film will take place on Wednesday, May 4, at 12 p.m.

“The Upstanders” is unsettling and uplifting, causing us all to examine our behavior, inspiring us to do better, and stand up against victimization and cyber-bullying. The event will feature an online viewing of the film, followed by an informative panel discussion led by Jennifer Smith, Director, and Heather Wilcoxon, Assistant Director, both of HCRS Children, Youth, and Families Division, with special guests Vanessa Thayer and Matt Alden from Springfield Public Schools and Steve Perrin and Chris Day from Brattleboro Union High School.

The film features in-depth interviews with kids, families who have lost their children to cyber-bullying related suicide, and the very best experts in the world from prestigious institutions including Stanford University and Child Mind Institute in New York City. “The Upstanders” also includes two members of Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour: Jesse Israel of The Big Quiet,”and Radha Agrawal of Daybreaker, and author of “Belong.” Through its experts, the film explores:

The science behind cyber-bullying.

Why kids are afraid to admit they are cyber-bullied and signs to watch for.

Best ways to support your cyber-bullied child.

How the community can show resilience and power to end bullying.

Woven through this film is the very personal, first-hand account of a family’s tragic loss that inspired new legislation to turn the tide against this very real epidemic.

According to Jennifer Smith, “This film highlights the profound and devastating effect that social media can have on young people, especially. It reminds us that, although social media is everywhere, all the time – we can take important and meaningful steps to reduce the impact cyber-bullying has on the young people in our lives. This film is great for parents, teachers – really anyone who has young people in their lives whom they care to protect.”

To register for this free event, contact Mary at mmoeyken@hcrs.org or call 802-886-4567, ext. 2157.