HCRS to host art show at River Garden in March

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services will be hosting a multidisciplinary art show at the River Garden in Brattleboro, Vt., during the month of March. The artwork that will be displayed comes from a vast array of talented artists, both classically trained and outsiders alike, who are part of the HCRS community. The show is expected to represent more than 50 artists who are employed or served by the nonprofit agency.

An opening reception will be held Friday, March 6, during Brattleboro’s First Friday Gallery Walk. The reception, which takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., will feature live music performed by Linda and Pete Simoneaux of Bayou X, DJ DIGIO, and Gary Graff with Jedediah Popp, Jack Heddon, and Ethan Watkins-Hazzard. Light refreshments will be served.

HCRS welcomes the community to join them at the opening reception to celebrate creative expression through the arts. The community is also welcome to view the artwork anytime throughout the month of March, during regular open hours at the River Garden.

HCRS’ CEO, George Karabakakis, Ph.D., states, “We’re excited to be hosting our third annual art show this year. HCRS staff Jonathan Mattoon and Tristan Bridges – whose passion for the arts led them to organize this month-long art exhibition – dedicate a great deal of time and enthusiasm in putting this event on every year. Their commitment to the world of art gives our staff and clients an opportunity to share their creativity with the community. We believe in the therapeutic value of creative expression and look forward to seeing the incredible artwork entered in the show every year.”