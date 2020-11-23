Happy holidays in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield on the Move are teaming up to bring family fun and cheer to the community throughout the season. Admittedly, Covid-19 has certainly thrown a wrench in some of our traditional plans, but we are a resilient community and we always find a way. For safety reasons, we won’t be doing our usual gathering with Santa downtown this year, but he has assured us that he will still swing through town to light our tree no matter what. Even though we can’t join him in person, his spirit will be with us all. And his little magical house will be onsite in the People’s United Bank lot for children who would like to send him a letter – kiddos can pop their correspondences in the mail slot of Santa’s house throughout the month of December.

As a fun and creative new twist, Santa will be reading some wonderful classic holiday tales this year, which will be broadcast on SAPA TV for you and your family’s enjoyment between Nov. 30 and Christmas Eve. His jolly readings will be running throughout the days, and also nightly, 6:30-7 p.m., on VTEL 160 and Comcast 1077.

We are busy getting our elves ready to light the poles along Main Street, and we invite businesses and families to decorate their windows, storefronts, and homes in the spirit of the season to help enhance the magic of the atmosphere all across town.

A warm shout out to HB Energy Solutions for all their help with making spirits bright, and a heartfelt thank you also to the Springfield Community Players, Black River Innovation Campus, SAPA TV, and all the many partners and volunteers who are giving of their time and energy to help make these festivities happen.

We are so thrilled to bring cheer and joy to the community this holiday season, and of course our utmost concern is for the safety and wellbeing of everyone, including Santa. Wishing you all safe and merry holidays!