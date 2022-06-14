“Hamlet” at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Wild Goose Players continues its first season with John Hadden’s production of “Hamlet.” Having just completed a successful run of “Into the Woods” at the Bellows Falls Opera House, Wild Goose Players is thrilled to be partnering with Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, where the play will be performed. Performance dates are June 25 and July 2, 9, and 15 at 7 p.m., and June 26 and July 3, 10, and 16 at 2 p.m.

The play is set in the “Mad Men” era of corporate giants and rebellious Beats, and staged in a black-box setting that offers some café-table seating for audience members who don’t mind becoming confidants of Hamlet and his inner demons.

The script has been shortened and edited by Hadden to focus on the split-second errors and miscalculations we all recognize that make such a mess of things. The production clocks in at about two hours. Covid protocols are guided by Sean Roberts, a certified theater Covid safety monitor. Masks will be required of audience members, and all actors and staff are up-to-date on tests and vaccines.

Tickets are available at www.mainstreetarts.org, and there are discounts, group rates, and free ticket opportunities available. For these, please call 802-869-2960 for further information.