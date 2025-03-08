Gypsy Reel upcoming shows

REGION – Celtic powerhouse Gypsy Reel will be warming up for St Patrick’s Day with a special show at the New American Grill in Londonderry, on Friday, March 14, from 6-9 p.m. Superb food and beverages, and a dedicated music room make for a great atmosphere to hear the best Irish music this side of Galway.

On Monday, March 17, Gypsy Reel are thrilled to be returning for their 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day show at The Killarney in Ludlow, at 5 p.m. Based in Ludlow, Gypsy Reel have toured all over the world, but love to stay near home for their favorite holiday. Incorporating fiddle, banjo, mandolins, guitars, standup bass, and four-part harmonies, Gypsy Reel will perform traditional sing-alongs, as well at toe-tapping dance tunes from the Irish tradition. As always, traditional food and drinks will be served, along with great music.

If you want a quieter venue to hear Gypsy Reel strut their Celtic rhythm and songs, they will be wrapping up the festivities at the Ransom Tavern at the Kedron Valley Inn, in South Woodstock, on Wednesday, March 19, from 6-8 p.m.