Gypsy Reel to play in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association is proud and happy to announce that Gypsy Reel, the wonderful “Celtic Band That Rocks,” will be back for their annual Labor Day concert in the bandstand on Weston’s Green on Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. Gypsy Reel have been performing their unique blend of Celtic tunes and tradition and original songs all over the world for forty years now, and have made a tradition of heralding the end of summer in this iconic location.

Gypsy Reel’s repertoire runs the gamut from the music of the seventeenth century Irish bard, Turlough O’Carolan, to the rock sounds of Jefferson Airplane, but centers on more contemporary Celtic tunes from the British Isles and Eastern Canada.

In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Old Parish Church with the understanding that, as Covid is still with us, the wearing of masks will be encouraged.

The concert is hosted and sponsored by the Weston Community Association, stewards of the Weston Playhouse building, the Museums of Weston and Cold Spring Memorial Park. There is no cost to attend this performance.

Voluntary donations will be sought and accepted on behalf of the Farrar Park Association, an organization of nine ladies, which has owned and maintained the idyllic Weston Green since 1886, and who make this lovely space available for community events such as this.