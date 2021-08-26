Gypsy Reel returns to Weston for annual Labor Day Concert

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association is proud and happy to announce that Gypsy Reel, the wonderful “Celtic Band that Rocks,” will return for their 11th annual Labor Day concert on the Weston Green, Monday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. Bring chairs, your friends, and a picnic.

If you are among Gypsy Reel’s many fans in the area, this is the time and place to see them while enjoying the bucolic ambiance of the Weston Green on a September afternoon. If you are not familiar with Gypsy Reel, but enjoy Celtic tunes and appreciate extraordinary pickin’ and singin’, please come on by. You won’t be disappointed.

Gypsy Reel’s repertoire runs the gamut from the music of the 17th-century Irish bard, Turlough O’Carolan, to the rock sounds of Jefferson Airplane but centers on more contemporary Celtic tunes from the British Isles and Eastern Canada.

Please adhere to whatever mandates and recommendations the state may institute with the resurgence of Covid-19. As in prior years, you are invited to bring a picnic and, when actively sipping or nibbling, masks may be removed. But when listening or chatting, please put ‘em on if that is the directive.

In the event of rain, the concert will have to be canceled, as there is no appropriate local indoor venue that can safely accommodate an assemblage of this size during the pandemic.

The concert is hosted and sponsored by the Weston Community Association, stewards of the Weston Playhouse building, the Museums of Weston, and Cold Spring Memorial Park. There is no cost to attend this performance.

Voluntary donations will be sought and accepted on behalf of the Farrar Park Association, an organization of nine ladies, which has owned and maintained the idyllic Weston Green since 1886, and who make this lovely space available for community events such as this.