Gypsy Reel returns to Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association is proud and happy to announce that Gypsy Reel, the wonderful “Celtic band that rocks,” will be back for their 15th annual Labor Day concert in the bandstand on Weston’s Green, on Monday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. After yet another stormy summer, let’s get together for an afternoon of enjoyment, relaxation, and community with our neighbors. Bring family, bring friends, bring a picnic, and enjoy some great music.

Gypsy Reel’s repertoire runs the gamut, from the music of the 17th-century Irish bard Turlough O’Carolan, to the rock sounds of Jefferson Airplane, but centers on more contemporary Celtic tunes from the British Isles and eastern Canada.

The concert is hosted and sponsored by the Weston Community Association, stewards of the Weston Playhouse building, the Museums of Weston, and Cold Spring Memorial Park. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to Old Parish Church, located south of the Green, on Route 100.

There is no cost to attend; voluntary donations will be accepted on behalf of the Farrar Park Association, an organization of nine ladies which has owned and maintained the idyllic Weston Green since 1886, and who make the lovely Green available for community events such as this.