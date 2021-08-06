Gypsy Reel performs in Chester Summer Music Series

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m., Chester’s Summer Music Series welcomes back Gypsy Reel.

Gypsy Reel plays high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. Their music is an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Their newest studio album, “Red Red Rose,” features music from the tradition and original material from the band.

Their tours of the states, Canada and the U.K. have gained them rave reviews: “Ended the set in a frenzy,” “Gypsy Reel rocks stage at Charleston Spoleto Festival,” and “Fine sparky playing – bags of originality.”

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and be prepared to sit back and listen to some great music on a summer night right in downtown Chester. In case of rain, the concert venue is the Chester American Legion Hall, Route 11 in Chester. All concerts are free and for all ages. For more information, call Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.