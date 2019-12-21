Gypsy Reel at The Copper Fox

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Get into the spirit of the season with Gypsy Reel’s “Wassail,” coming to the Copper Fox Saturday, Dec. 28, from 6-9 p.m. You’ll be in for a centuries-spanning range of festive music – modern Christmas favorites, Wassails, traditional Celtic instrumentals, and a few surprises you won’t hear anywhere else. The Gypsy Reel Wassail band is Graham and Camille Parker, Jon Clinch, and Claudine Langille, and features fiddle, banjo, mandolin, octave mandolin, guitars, and powerful four-part harmonies. The Copper Fox is located at 56 Main Street, Springfield.