“Gretchen Seifert In Abstraction” show at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Gretchen Seifert In Abstraction,” open March 3 through April 3. This is the first show in CSAG’s new spring solo shows lineup.

Gretchen Seifert is a visual artist and musician who has recently relocated to Brattleboro. “In Abstraction” is an exclusive glimpse into nearly three decades of artwork, including silver gelatin prints, multimedia works, paintings, and drawings.

“I see abstraction as an opportunity to be curious and to discover. There is an important [imaginable] quality, a dreamlike exploration that occurs. Abstraction has always, for me, been a doorway into the complex of individual-ness, or, how we relate personally to our unconscious. Not what is in thought, but what is embodied, felt,” says Seifert.

Seifert has degrees from Boston University and Northwestern University in cello performance. She worked as a musician until the birth of her first child. At that time she was given a camera, which jump-started her love affair with visual art.

Join CSAG and Seifert for Friday Gallery Night Live March 19 at 6 p.m. on Facebook. Visit CSAG’s online viewing rooms to check out the exhibit virtually. Go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com and watch Seifert’s “Meet the Artist” narrated tour of the show.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com or Facebook @CanalStreetArtGallery, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.