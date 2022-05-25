Greater Falls Farmers Market kicks the season off

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, May 20, 2022, a large, enthusiastic, and spirited crowd turned out at Hetty Green Park in Bellows Falls for a fundraiser kick-off event to mark this year’s Greater Falls Farmers Market opening on June 17 and its return to the park after two years at the Waypoint Center. Local band Intercept entertained the crowd, and burgers and hot dogs were served. The success of this event will hopefully be a harbinger of a good market year to come.

The market is traditionally a spring to fall Friday night event and has had a tenacious following over the years, with ups and downs as it has appeared in various ideations and basically two locations, Hetty Green Park and, recently, the parking lot at the Waypoint Center. There was also a winter market attempt at the 33 Bridge Street Gallery space. In 2017, a struggling market was taken over by Sustainable Valley Group. Speaking for the organization, Gary Fox says that this year they are transitioning to a vendor run market with SVG continuing as its nonprofit fiscal umbrella that allows the use of EBT, or “food stamp cards,” and special added advantages for low income shoppers. Fox says there is a “core group of vendors and producers that are really motivated to have a good market season and see that market be vibrant.” He says he sees “a lot of people pulling together to run it,” and, “I think it’s going to be a really good year.”

Former vendor Janice Leary Jones of Eventide Farm became the market’s manager under SVG, having had experience developing The Old Rochester Farmers Market on Cape Cod. Jones is back this year as one of the vendors, and is helping with promotion and entertainment. She says they “want to make it a Friday night out in Bellows Falls.” She says they will have a variety of vendors this year with vegetables, fruit, herbs, poultry, fresh made-to-order pizzas, tarot card readings, and, as always, live music. Artist in Residence Amber Paris will be doing art activities. One such activity she has planned is a mapping project that will let market goers “see where they are in relation to where their food is made.”

Thalia Brown, owner of North Wind Farm, was there with a display of herbs and small plants for sale. She has been a vendor at the market for the last three years. She said, “We’re excited to have the market back here this summer.” Jones explained that a major reason for the move back to the park is the current and planned access that is limiting construction on the Island.

State Representative Leslie Goldman was in attendance as well. She said, “It’s thrilling to be here tonight, to see the excitement and energy coming back to the town. I will say congratulations to a whole community for coming together like this.”

The band Intercept, musicians with a large local following, played for free. Floyd Lawrence, of the band, said, “[The market is] free, and its local, and a good cause.” That spirit seemed to permeate the event. He says he was asked to come by Dylan Lester, a bread baker from Saxtons River who had been a market vendor for a number of years. Lester was donating his cooking skills on the big gas grill loaned by Cota & Cota, preparing burgers donated by Spring Lake Farm and hot dogs donated by Lisai’s Market.

You can find more information by contacting greaterfallsfarmersmarket@gmail.com or Greater Falls Farmers Market on Facebook.