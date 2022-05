BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Greater Falls Farmers Market kick-off fundraiser is set to take place on Friday, May 20 from 5–8 p.m. with live entertainment, food, raffles, and a plant sale.

The first farmers market starts on the third Friday in June, with live entertainment, take-out food, and vendors, and runs Fridays from June 17 through September. For more information or to become a vendor, visit them on Facebook at Greater Falls Farmers Market.