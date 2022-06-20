“Grateful for Love” fine art show

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia Art Gallery invites you to a special fine art exhibition, “Grateful for Love,” which will feature a new collection of paintings by artist Tom Pirozzoli. The exhibition will be June 24 through July 31.

As a self-taught guitarist and painter, Tom’s synthesis of color and his unaffected approach to representation has produced a resonant and evocative body of work. His oil paintings reflect the beauty and purity of all that surrounds us. In addition to museum exhibitions, his works are in numerous domestic and International collections. During this exhibition, 20% of the proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Tom will also grace us with a short musical performance during the artist’s reception.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, the gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art.

To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. Detailed information about the artist reception is also available online or via DaVallia’s e-newsletter. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.