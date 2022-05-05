Grafton Nature Museum presents wildlife exploration afternoon

GRAFTON, Vt. – The North American Beaver is an incredible keystone species that benefits entire ecological communities across the continent, as well as right here in our own backyards. These charismatic rodents that nearly disappeared from the Vermont landscape continue to play a pivotal role in Vermont’s ecological communities. Join Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Tyler Brown, a Wildlife Specialist, and Chris Bernier, a Wildlife Biologist, for an afternoon exploring a local and unique beaver flowage in the beautiful Turner Hill Wildlife Management Area.

This event is presented by The Nature Museum of Grafton and will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 1–3 p.m. Registration is required. This event will happen rain or shine. This event location does not have facilities. Please be prepared for off-trail hiking conditions that may include uneven, muddy, wet, and brushy terrain.

Tyler Brown, Wildlife Specialist, started working as a seasonal worker with the department in 2012 and was hired full-time in 2022. He has a B.S. in wildlife biology from the University of Vermont. Tyler is responsible for the department’s Beaver Baffle Program, as well as assisting with the furbearer program. He provides technical assistance to private landowners in Windham and Windsor Counties as part of the EQIP program. Tyler is an avid outdoorsman, enjoying time spent hunting, fishing, trapping, foraging, and beekeeping. He can often be found exploring the beautiful public lands of Vermont.

Chris Bernier, Wildlife Biologist, has been working for the department since 1994. He has a B.S. in wildlife ecology from the University of Maine. Throughout his career, Chris has served the department in numerous capacities including as a district Fish & Wildlife Specialist, State Lands Manager, Wildlife Biologist, Furbearer Project Leader, and, most recently, as the Upland Gamebird Project Leader. His work with the department has included various roles in a number of high-profile projects such as Best Management Practices for Trapping in the U.S. research, the Atlantic Salmon Restoration, the Champlain Valley Bobcat Study, Act. 250 Wildlife Reviews, marten and lynx research, and land acquisition. In his current role, Chris serves on the department’s Big Game, Furbearer Management, and State Lands teams and represents Vermont on the Northeast Upland Gamebird Technical Committee where he beats the drum for all things turkeys and grouse. He lives with his wife and three kids on 60 conserved, off-the-grid, managed woodland acres in the hills of Andover, Vt. where he spends as much time as possible outdoors.