Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Auction

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Too much time stuck at home? Ready to dream for the future? Grace Cottage’s Annual Cabin Fever Online Auction, Feb. 14-24, offers a chance to bid on Caribbean trips, an African safari, outings to local restaurants and inns, fun outdoor venues, and much more.

Also included are locally made arts, crafts, and foods, plus a varied array of gifts certificates for hair salons, groceries, auto services, coffee, and more. Or choose to be famous: bid to have a character named after you in Archer Mayor’s next book. There’s something for every taste and budget, including treasures you can’t buy anywhere else, ranging in value.

Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. All proceeds benefit the Grace Cottage Patient Care Fund. To view items and bid starting Feb. 14, visit www.32auctions.com/gracecottage2021.