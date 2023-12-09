“(Good) King Wenceslaus” at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is thrilled to announce that Vermont Suitcase Company’s first-ever Winter Tour, featuring the heartwarming and whimsical production “(Good) King Wenceslas,” will include a performance at the Next Stage venue, 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

“(Good) King Wenceslas” invites audiences to follow the charismatic King Wenceslas and his page Edith, as they embark on a comedic and enchanting journey through the deep, crisp, and even snow of Medieval Europe. Set against the backdrop of everyone’s favorite Christmas carol, the play weaves a delightful narrative, exploring themes of meaning and goodness with a unique blend of quick-paced physical comedy, stage magic, and puppetry – all expertly performed by a talented cast of four actors.

In a season saturated with traditional holiday classics like “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker,” Vermont Suitcase Company offers a refreshing alternative with “(Good) King Wenceslas.” The play promises to captivate audiences with its inventive storytelling and festive spirit, making it a must-see for winter enthusiasts of all ages.

“Vermont Suitcase Company presents a winter play for winter people,” says Keith Marks, executive director at Next Stage Arts. “We are excited to bring this unique and entertaining production to audiences, providing a fresh and memorable experience during the holiday season.”

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this enchanting winter adventure. Join Vermont Suitcase Company at Next Stage on Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., for an unforgettable evening of laughter, magic, and holiday cheer.