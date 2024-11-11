“Glistening Wonders” group show at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Glistening Wonders.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, colored pencil, creative sewing, aluminum sculpture, and digital art and cards. It is a real joy to showcase the remarkable talents of our friends and neighbors. The works will be on display until Dec. 26.

Open Wall is a nonjuried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.