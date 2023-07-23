Glen David Andrews at Bandwagon Summer Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents native son and a beloved musician of New Orleans Glen David Andrews and his band on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m., at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney, Vt.

Glen David Andrews, the prodigious trombonist and vocalist, returns to the Bandwagon Summer Series to captivate audiences once again. Andrews, touring in celebration of his highly anticipated new album “Le Trème Carnaval,” is known for his electrifying performances and soulful compositions.

“The horns, the funk, the dancing…Glen David Andrews brings the soul of New Orleans, with its storied musical traditions and its fun,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “When we hosted him last time, it was immediately obvious that we would be bringing him back. It’s one of the most anticipated shows we’re presenting this summer.”

With his commanding vocals and virtuosic trombone skills, Glen David Andrews has established himself as a true force in the world of contemporary jazz and funk. A native son and a beloved musician of New Orleans, Andrews is a warrior for cultural preservation at a time when indigenous traditions are being threatened in the city. His music is packed with beauty, hard-earned truths, compassion, humor, anger, joy, and – most of all – hope.

Andrews comes from a storied and extended family of musicians. He was born in New Orleans’ historic Tremé neighborhood, which many consider to be the oldest Black community in the United States. Transfixed by the magic and mystery of the city’s second-line parades, Andrews and his older brother, Derrick Tabb of the Rebirth Brass Band, along with their younger cousin Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, learned the history of the brass band tradition firsthand from iconic figures like Tuba Fats.

Andrews has been touring since the age of 14, performing in cities around the world. He has played in New Birth, Lil Rascals, and Tremé brass bands, bringing equal measures of musicianship and showmanship to each. He now fronts his own high-powered ensemble that expertly fuses traditions ranging from jazz, to gospel, to rock, to blues, and to funk, all in the same show, sometimes in the same song.

In recent years, Andrews has earned headliner status at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, considered the world’s biggest block party. He has also made notable appearances at the Voodoo Music Experience, Chicago Folk and Roots Festival, Houston International Festival, The Lincoln Center, Joe’s Pub, House of Blues Nola, Tipitina’s, and Kansas City’s American Jazz Museum.

Vermont Gelato will be selling their wares at this concert. This concert is sponsored in part by The Richards Group.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by Brattleboro Reformer, Landmark College, Oak Meadow, Barr Hill, Vermont Public, The Porch Café & Catering, and Southern Vermont Solar.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee. Children under 12 enter for free. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102, or visit the website above.