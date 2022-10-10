Gill Odd Fellows Home Halloween Walk

LUDLOW, Vt. – Calling all Ghosts and Goblins, the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. would like to invite you to join us for a haunted cemetery walk on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The walk will be from 5–7 p.m. on Friday night. This walk is a great opportunity for any students in the area that are in need of community service/volunteer hours if you would like to assist in setting up the walk or dressing up to take part in the “scaring.” Please feel free to contact Aggie Sheldon at the Gill Home at 802-228-6858 for more information. Donation suggested for admission to event. The Gill Home is located at 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, Vt.