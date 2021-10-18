Gill Home Haunted Walk

LUDLOW, Vt. – You’re invited to a Halloween scare – come and join us if you dare! The Gill Odd Fellows Home will be hosting a Haunted Forest Walk Friday, Oct. 29, from 5-6 p.m. There is a suggested monetary donation or a nonperishable food item, which will go to the Black River Good Neighbor Food Shelf.

Calling all ghouls and goblins! We are looking for volunteers with the haunted walk, including help to set up the walk, participants to dress up and hide in the walk, donations of decorations and costumes, or candy donations to hand out.

Please join us for a Spooktacular night of adventure and fun. For more information or to volunteer or donate, call Aggie or Ralph at 802-228-6858.