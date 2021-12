LUDLOW, Vt. – About 3,500 presents are wrapped and ready to be given away at Calcutta’s Christmas Party, Saturday, Dec. 18. The Calcutta crew will be at the Cavendish Fire Station from 12-2 p.m., and Proctorsville Fire Station from 2-4 p.m. with free gifts and cheer for local children. They will then return to Calcutta’s to meet with Ludlow’s Fire Department and local children from 4-6 p.m. Free buffet from 4-8 p.m. Everyone is invited. Free gift for all kids 16 and younger.