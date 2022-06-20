GF Petroglyph Project kick-off gathering

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On June 23 from 5–7 p.m. at 12 Mill St., Bellows Falls, the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) and the Elnu Abenaki will be holding a kick-off gathering for the National Park Service-funded Underrepresented Communities Grant that was awarded for the first time in Vermont to the HPC and Elnu in April of 2022.

There will be a summary of the project’s motivation, approach, and goals at the gathering, as well as people speaking to the historical and cultural significance of the site to the Abenaki people.

Hors d’oeuvres will be served. For questions, contact Diana Jones at 802-376-2511 or dianajones339@gmail.com.