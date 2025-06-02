Genticorum, Keith Murphy, and Becky Tracy at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present traditional, folk, Quebecois, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy sitting in, at Next Stage, on Friday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m.

With multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, most recently 2024 Folk Ensemble of the Year, as well as nominations for the Juno and ADISQ Awards, Genticorum has established itself as a leading force in the evolution of Quebecois traditional music. Over the past 25 years, the trio has carved out a place for itself on the international traditional, folk, world, and Celtic music scenes. Renowned for their infectious energy, exceptional musicianship, and magnetic stage presence, Genticorum has wowed crowds at prestigious events such as Celtic Connections in Scotland; the Tønder Folk Festival in Denmark; the National Folk Festival in Australia; the Independent Music Festival in Alexandria, Egypt; the Rainforest World Music Festival in Malaysia; and countless venues across North America.

Founding members Pascal Gemme (fiddle) and Yann Falquet (guitar) are celebrated figures in Quebec’s traditional music scene. Since 2015, they have been joined by Nicholas Williams (flute, accordion), a multi-instrumentalist and composer whose artistry brings a new dimension to the trio. The combination of intricate fiddle, flute, and accordion melodies, rich vocal harmonies, delicate guitar textures, and energizing foot percussion creates a captivating musical experience. The joy these three musicians share in their collaboration is evident, both in the studio and on stage, making every performance an unforgettable celebration of Quebecois folk music.

Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy play traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland, France, and beyond, as well as Murphy’s original compositions. They feature songs in English and French, and tunes on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and foot percussion, that range from upbeat dance tunes to slow airs. Becky and Keith have performed across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, as a duo and with bands such as Nightingale, Childsplay, Assembly, and Wild Asparagus.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.