Genticorum at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present traditional, folk, and Celtic music trio Genticorum, with special guests Seamus Egan and Lissa Schneckenburger, at Next Stage on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their unbridled energy, musicianship, and magnetic stage presence, Genticorum features intricate fiddle, flute, and accordion lines, gorgeous vocal harmonies, subtle guitar textures, and exhilarating foot percussion. The trio’s founding members Pascal Gemme and Yann Falquet are both recognized as major contributors to the traditional music scene in Québec, and, since 2015, they have been joined by accomplished multi-instrumentalist and composer Nicholas Williams. The infectious joie de vivre that these three musicians bring to the stage, playing and creating together, is palpable.

A leading voice in the evolution of Québécois traditional music over the past 22 years, Genticorum showcases the poetry and nuance of French Canada’s old songs and step-dance tunes, as their own compositions have become standards at dances and sessions. Gemme, Falquet, and Williams have won multiple Canadian Folk Music Awards, and received Juno and ADISQ nominations. Genticorum has carved out a place for itself on the international music scene, performing on stages worldwide, from Celtic Connections in Scotland, the Tønder Folk Festival in Denmark, the National Folk Festival in Australia, the Independent Music Festival in Alexandria, Egypt, and the Rain Forest Festival in Malaysia, to countless venues across North America.

This concert is sponsored in part by Howard Printing.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.