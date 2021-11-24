Gear up for the holidays with Vermont State Parks

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont State Parks popular online merchandise sales are back after a pause due to Covid-19. Vermont State Parks make giving the gift of outdoor adventure easier than ever before with online ordering at www.vtstateparks.com. Whether you’re looking to gift a romantic getaway for that special someone, a lifetime of fun memories, or stylish tokens to remember your favorite trips, the Vermont State Parks online shop has everything you need to give the perfect gift.

The Vermont State Parks shop has gifts for every price point and is endlessly customizable for every interest. Mix and match Vermont State Parks gear with gift certificates and gift cards to build an adventure pack.

Pick and choose from stylish apparel, dry bags, picnic blankets, and more to build the perfect gift set. Need a little inspiration for how to put it all together?

Life’s a picnic when you get a 10-punch pass card, picnic blanket, and insulated picnic basket.

Give a weekend getaway by choosing a Vermont State Parks gift card for the balance of a weekend’s stay, a camp lantern, and insulated Vermont State Parks goblets to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature.

Want to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation? Pair a 2022 vehicle pass – good for one vehicle with up to eight passengers – with a gift certificate good for boat rentals, concessions, or anything else sold in the parks.

Did you start holiday shopping early and just have a couple of gaps to fill in? We have stocking stuffers galore: hats, flashlights, patches, and more.

Whether you give the gift of adventure this holiday season, or simply want to give the gift of unforgettable experiences in Vermont State Parks, incredible outdoor explorations await at Vermont’s 55 state parks. Order gifts online and find a park near you at the Vermont State Parks online shop at www.vtstateparks.com.