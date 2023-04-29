Gassetts Grange holds first dance of 2023

CHESTER, Vt. – The Gassetts Grange is excited to announce that their first dance of 2023 was held on April 1, with a full house. There were a lot of people present, and great music was played. It was decided that the Gassetts Grange would hold its dances on the first Saturday of the Month from 1-4 p.m., to enable people to come out who do not want to drive in the dark. The time change made a big difference, and the dance scheduling will be kept this way. The next dance will be held May 6, from 1-4 p.m. There is a small fee for entry. There will be finger foods, soda, water, and coffee, available for a donation. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Photographs and information are available on the Gassetts Grange Facebook page; go to Facebook and search “Gassetts Grange.”

The Gassetts Grange welcomes new members. For more information, please call Donna at 802-591-4290. You can also request to rent the Grange for different occasions. If you would like to rent the Grange, call Secretary Bonnie Sanderson at 802-875-3500 for details. The Gassetts Grange is located at 3553 Route 103 North, Chester, Vt., five miles above Chester on route 103 north, 200 feet above the junction of route 10 and route 103 north.