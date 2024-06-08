Garden eloquence by VAULT’s fine artists.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present the beauty of spring and summer with a show of floral impressions by our exceptional artists, on view now through July 31. There will be a reception on Friday, June 14, from 5 -6:30 p.m.

See the works of Jeanne Carbonetti, Robert Carsten, Richard Cofrancesco, Julie Crabtree, Richard Emery, Rick Hearn, Peter Huntoon, Bradley Jackson, Rob O’Brien, Dan O’Donnell, Gene Parulis, and Lynn VanNatta.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook or the gallery’s web page, www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is handicap accessible.