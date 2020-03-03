Garden Club hosts Azalea breeding specialist

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Doug Switzer will present a colorful slideshow and talk at the Nolan Murray Center, 38 Pleasant St., Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. This program is open to the public.

Azaleas are an amazing addition to any garden, and these beautiful photos are especially welcome during a long winter of snow and cold weather. Doug Switzer has been working with azaleas for 45 years!

Doug states, “I began my hobby with the acquisition of five plants from a gentleman by the name of Frank Abbott who was nationally known for his development of azaleas. He was my inspiration and instructor on how to grow azaleas from seed, which he provided for me. I went on from there to propagate, grow, and sell azaleas. At the present time, I have over 100 plants in my yard, of which about 90 were grown from seed. What I have found is that by letting nature take its course, the variation of results is astounding.”

The public is welcome to arrive early to visit with Garden Club members. Coffee will be served at 1:15 p.m. and the slideshow will begin at 2 p.m. There is no fee for this event; however, donations are welcome to support the ongoing work of the Garden Club.