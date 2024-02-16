Gallery at the VAULT welcomes Hone Williams

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to welcome new artist Hone Williams, bringing his fun, surrealistic art to the gallery.

Hone has been an artist all his life. After completing a coordinated program between the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine arts in Philadelphia and the Graduate School of Art at the University of Pennsylvania, he became a commissioned oil painter.

Over time he became a sound artist, woodworker, computer programmer, website designer, and commercial digital illustrator. He has absorbed a great amount of creative energy and focused on oil painting, gravitating to landscapes and still life.

But something was missing. For years he had been making odd drawings on the side, using a part of his brain that was pure imagination and very personal. Around 2016, he began applying this approach to his oil painting. He lets his imagination wander directly onto the panel. “Surrealism feeds the curious and infinite possibilities that lurk in my mind. It opens the door to unknown possibilities, stretching my imagination in fantastic, odd, humorous, and even startling ways. This is where I am today, and I know it is where I’ll be for the duration,” said Williams.

Come in to see his work and let your imagination go to all kinds of wonderful places.

The gallery is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.